Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRSW)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRSW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth about $506,000.

Get Hammerhead Energy alerts:

Hammerhead Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HHRSW opened at $3.33 on Friday. Hammerhead Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Hammerhead Energy Profile

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHRSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.