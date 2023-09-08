Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Free Report) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,950 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Northern Revival Acquisition worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,762,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 86,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,054,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 45,299 shares during the period. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Revival Acquisition Stock Performance

Northern Revival Acquisition stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Northern Revival Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

About Northern Revival Acquisition

Northern Revival Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

