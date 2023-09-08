Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.76% of Cetus Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CETU opened at $10.43 on Friday. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

