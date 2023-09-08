Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 1,590 Shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Dune Acquisition worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUNE. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,742,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 533.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 202,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 170,563 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dune Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ DUNE opened at $10.10 on Friday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Dune Acquisition Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model.

