Periscope Capital Inc. Lowers Position in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its position in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,713 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.35% of TLGY Acquisition worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLGY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

TLGY Acquisition stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

About TLGY Acquisition

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

