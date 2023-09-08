MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,633 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,996,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,628,000 after buying an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.49 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

