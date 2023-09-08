Periscope Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRON opened at $10.95 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

