OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT) Stake Lessened by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its stake in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,137 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.92% of OmniLit Acquisition worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OmniLit Acquisition by 1,537.8% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLIT opened at $10.55 on Friday. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

