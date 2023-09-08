Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares of Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,791,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 1,199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 493,490 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,688,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Sagaliam Acquisition Stock Performance

Sagaliam Acquisition stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

About Sagaliam Acquisition

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify target business in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries.

