MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 11,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $136.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.25.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Insider Activity

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

