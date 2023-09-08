Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 93,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 32,714 shares.The stock last traded at $30.79 and had previously closed at $31.03.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 660,823 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1,146.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 169,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 155,941 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 20,844.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 127,985 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

