Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 465,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 307,051 shares.The stock last traded at $27.31 and had previously closed at $27.25.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

