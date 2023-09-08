Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 676,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 505,780 shares.The stock last traded at $79.96 and had previously closed at $80.60.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 5,661,363 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 976,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,064 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 278,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 207,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 187,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 95,494 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

