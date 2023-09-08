Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Trading 4% Higher

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 5,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 41,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Distribution Solutions Group from $30.50 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGR. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,913,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 418,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

Featured Articles

