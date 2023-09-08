John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Up 3.9%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.93 and last traded at $102.93. Approximately 29,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 70,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.30.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $234.22 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 33.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

