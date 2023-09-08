Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading 3.4% Higher

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 33,816,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 50,181,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,185,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $210,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.