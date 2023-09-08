Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Trading Up 3.3%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $174.49 and last traded at $174.49. 7,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 15,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.20. The company has a market capitalization of $883.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.81 million during the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 100.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.