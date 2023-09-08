Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Trading Down 4.5%

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 65,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 219,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 47.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

