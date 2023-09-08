Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.19 and last traded at $31.19. 31,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 294,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.30 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,558.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

