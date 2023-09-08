Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 4,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 47,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Lavoro Stock Up 10.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lavoro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth $941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.