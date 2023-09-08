Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 99,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 329,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 127.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.11 million. Analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.