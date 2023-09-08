Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Up 18.3%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) traded up 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.10. 18,763,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 481% from the average session volume of 3,228,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.61 to C$0.59 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$738.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.26.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

