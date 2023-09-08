American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $22,096,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

