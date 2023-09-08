American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.
American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $22,096,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on AEO
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Eagle Outfitters
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Can The S&P 500 Triumph Over September’s Infamous Jinx?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- This Beaten Down Stock Just Flashed 2 Buy Signals
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.