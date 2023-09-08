C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. C3.ai updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

C3.ai Stock Down 12.2 %

NYSE AI opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AI. Wedbush lowered their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,609.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,668 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

