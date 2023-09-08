Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.71 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Couchbase updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $19.72 on Friday. Couchbase has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $915.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,887.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 471,532 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $311,015.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 690,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,882,798.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,887.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $746,722. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Couchbase by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

