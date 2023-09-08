Geller Advisors LLC Acquires 499 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $23,701,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.