Geller Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSX opened at $53.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $866,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $866,588.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $742,418.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,110 shares of company stock worth $4,934,535. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

