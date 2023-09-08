Geller Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Geller Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.18 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.