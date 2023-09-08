Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issues Earnings Results

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $64.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $7.00 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $8.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 265.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLP. B. Riley began coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

