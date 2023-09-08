Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.61%. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Verint Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Verint Systems Trading Down 19.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $24.87 on Friday. Verint Systems has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $43.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,688 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $247,656.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,500,970.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $247,656.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,500,970.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,135 shares of company stock worth $5,397,326 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Articles

