Geller Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AutoZone Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE AZO opened at $2,572.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,496.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,510.07.
In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,445 shares of company stock worth $21,200,970 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.
