Geller Advisors LLC Invests $273,000 in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,619,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,877 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Alkermes by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,772,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,843,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after buying an additional 1,734,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Alkermes Stock Down 1.1 %

Alkermes stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Alkermes had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

