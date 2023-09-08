MML Investors Services LLC Buys 13,542 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

