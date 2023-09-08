Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,387 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

