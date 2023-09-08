384,930 Shares in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 384,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 5.03% of United States Brent Oil Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 56,238 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,148,000.

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BNO opened at $30.88 on Friday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

United States Brent Oil Fund Company Profile

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

