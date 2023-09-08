MML Investors Services LLC Has $10.11 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.20.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

