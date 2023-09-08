MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,168 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.26% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

