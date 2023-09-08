MML Investors Services LLC Buys 8,985 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,279,000 after buying an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $770,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,035,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,774,000 after purchasing an additional 242,958 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,369 shares of company stock valued at $18,383,272 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

CDNS opened at $241.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

