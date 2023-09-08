BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Cuts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133,816 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.42% of PBF Energy worth $23,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

PBF Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE PBF opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.