MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 351.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,519 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,388,000 after acquiring an additional 336,700 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 180.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 259,548 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $92.63. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

