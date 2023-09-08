Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VIGI stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.651 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

