iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,962 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

