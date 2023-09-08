BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 264,336 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 792,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 264,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $24,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 75.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 203.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in WestRock by 110.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $33.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.21.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -19.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

