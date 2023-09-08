Insider Selling: Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Major Shareholder Sells 20,800 Shares of Stock

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Paribas Securities Corp Bnp sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $691,184.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,342 shares in the company, valued at $742,424.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aditxt Price Performance

Shares of ADTX opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12. Aditxt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1,139.60.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($36.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($115.60) by $78.80. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Aditxt had a negative return on equity of 777.58% and a negative net margin of 2,891.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Aditxt, Inc. will post -235.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aditxt to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.90% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Featured Stories

