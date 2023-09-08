Hernandez Andres Chico Acquires 687,000 Shares of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT) Stock

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Free Report) Director Hernandez Andres Chico acquired 687,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $357,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,368,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rubicon Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBT opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

Get Rubicon Technologies alerts:

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $174.56 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Rubicon Technologies, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $77,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Rubicon Technologies from $1.90 to $1.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBT

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.