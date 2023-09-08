Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) SVP Dwight Moxie Sells 23,853 Shares of Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

RVNC stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The business's revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RVNC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 125,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

