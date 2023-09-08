Jeremy Stoppelman Sells 10,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,132,010 shares in the company, valued at $95,940,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $453,200.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $465,500.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

YELP stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.46. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12,790.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 71.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1,440.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,765 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 415,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on YELP shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

