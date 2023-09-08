BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Mitchell B. Lewis Sells 5,252 Shares of Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,252 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $464,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $98.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.21). BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $815.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

