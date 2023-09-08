Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Thomas Bartrum Sells 15,000 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $397,650.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $385,200.00.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.92 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.34 million. Research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

