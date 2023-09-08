OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Walter Field Mclallen Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 14th, Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,658 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $103,463.10.

On Friday, August 11th, Walter Field Mclallen sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $295,750.00.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $13.01.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.37 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,830 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,372,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,397,000 after purchasing an additional 393,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,423,000 after purchasing an additional 555,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,803,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 76,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 625.6% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

OSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

